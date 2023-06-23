India, USA agree to end six WTO disputes

India and the United States of America have agreed to end six trade disputes at the World Trade Organisation. Indian administration has also agreed to remove retaliatory customs duties on 28 American products, such as almonds, walnuts, and apples.

This development happened in the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

In 2018, the US imposed 25 per cent and 10 per cent import duties on certain steel and aluminium products respectively on grounds of national security. In retaliation, India in June 2019 imposed customs duties on 28 American products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents.