IT major Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees, reduce office spaces

The total employee headcount at the end of the first quarter was 3,51,500, a decrease of 3,800 from the previous quarter 2022 and an increase of 11,100 from Q1 2022, according to the company.



Cognizant reported a 3 per cent (year-on-year) rise in its net profit to $580 million in the March quarter of FY23.



The company reported revenue of $4.8 billion, which declined 0.3 per cent year-over-year, in Q1 2023.



"Our accelerated bookings growth in the quarter, which included several large deals and a healthy mix of new and expansion work, reflects the strengths of our services, our brand, and the longstanding relationships we have with our clients. I am also encouraged by the continuing reduction in our voluntary attrition," said Ravi Kumar.



Under the 'NextGen' programme, Cognizant expects to record costs of approximately $400 million with approximately $350 million of such costs anticipated in 2023 and approximately $50 million in 2024.