Market jitters: Banking stocks dip after RBI decides on unsecured consumer loans

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to increase credit risk weights on unsecured consumer loans has sent shockwaves through the financial markets, prompting a decline in banking stocks. This move, aimed at curbing the rapid growth of personal loans and credit cards, has heightened concerns about the proliferation of such borrowings.

Indian equity benchmarks, which had enjoyed a two-day winning streak, faced a downturn on November 17. The Sensex closed lower by 187.75 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 65,794.73, while the Nifty dipped by 33.40 points, or 0.17 per cent, closing at 19,731.80. Despite the market setback, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 recorded a weekly gain of 1.5 per cent each.

On Thursday, the RBI implemented a 25-percentage-point increase in risk weights on unsecured personal loans, credit cards, and lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), bringing it to 125 per cent with immediate effect. This move implies that entities will now need to lend at higher interest rates and raise additional capital. S&P Global estimates a decline of about 60 basis points in the banks' core, or tier-1, capital adequacy.

The financial services firm said that finance companies will bear a more substantial impact as their incremental bank borrowing costs surge, coupled with the effects on capital adequacy. The RBI's considered decision follows Governor Shaktikanta Das's warning a little over a month ago about high stress in unsecured lending portfolios and the potential for increased delinquencies in this segment. Besides banks and NBFCs, financial technology firms face heightened exposure to these loans, with around 80 per cent of their personal loans being unsecured, according to S&P Global.