Mastercard CFO expresses concerns over UPI impact on payment ecosystem

The Universal Payments Interface (UPI), which has rapidly gained popularity and facilitates over 10 billion monthly transactions in India, is facing scrutiny from major international players in the payment ecosystem. On Wednesday, Mastercard's chief financial officer Sachin Mehra voiced concerns about the challenges faced by ecosystem participants while praising UPI for its role in digitisation.

Mehra referred to UPI as "fantastic at many levels" but underscored its limitations, stating that it remains an "incredibly painful experience" for those involved in the ecosystem. This observation highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding UPI, which operates as a mobile payments rail in a nation with relatively low credit card penetration.

One of the primary concerns Mehra raised during a UBS conference presentation was UPI's commercial sustainability. Unlike card giants such as Mastercard and Visa, which charge merchants fees for consumer transactions, UPI, established seven years ago by a consortium of banks and supervised by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a special unit of the Reserve Bank of India, largely operates without charging merchants, reducing transaction costs for businesses.