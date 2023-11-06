Mumbai's property market climbs 18 places in global index

Mumbai has recently garnered global attention with a remarkable increase in prime residential prices, according to Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index. The financial capital of India recorded the fourth-highest year-on-year growth in prime residential prices for the quarter ending September 2023, marking a significant 6.5 per cent surge. This impressive upswing has propelled Mumbai up by 18 positions in the global rankings from the 22nd spot in September 2022.

The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based indicator that meticulously tracks the movement of prime residential prices across 46 cities worldwide. The index primarily focuses on nominal prices in local currencies. New Delhi and Bengaluru also demonstrated upward mobility in their index rankings, signifying India's robust real estate market, the Indian Express reported.

In particular, New Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR) made a substantial leap, advancing from 36th a year ago to 10th in September 2023, boasting a remarkable growth of 4.1 per cent year-on-year, as reported by Knight Frank. Bengaluru experienced noteworthy progress as well, moving from 27th spot in 2022 to 17th in 2023, with a commendable growth rate of 2.2 per cent.