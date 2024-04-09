Paytm Payments Bank: Market share plummets, MD-CEO Surinder Chawla quits

Paytm Payments Bank’s managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has tendered his resignation on 8 April as confirmed by a stock exchange filing. Citing personal reasons and a desire to explore better career prospects, Chawla is set to depart from his role, with his official last day being 26 June, exactly four months from the day the company's board was reconstituted.

The announcement also revealed that nearly all agreements between parent company One97 Communications and PPBL have been terminated, signalling a major shift in the company's structure. The board of Paytm Payments Bank is now reconstituted, comprising five independent directors, including an independent chairperson, with no nominees from the company. One97 Communications Ltd holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL, underscoring its influence over the bank's operations.

One97 Communications said it is committed to collaboration with banking partners to enhance merchant acquisition and UPI (unified payments interface) services, indicating a strategic focus amidst organisational changes. This move follows Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s resignation from the PPBL board on 26 February, adding to the series of leadership changes within the company.

The restructuring comes from regulatory actions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year. On 31 January, RBI imposed significant business restrictions on PPBL, including a bar on accepting fresh deposits and conducting credit transactions after 29 February, subsequently extended to 15 March.