RBI raises repo rate to 5.50%: What it means for your loans and household budget

The MPC unanimously raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent and shifted its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’

Floating-rate borrowers could face higher EMIs or longer repayment periods once lenders reset their interest rates

Industry representatives warned of pressure on housing demand and funding costs, while economists expect further increases if inflation persists

Home loan borrowers could soon face higher monthly instalments or a longer wait to become debt-free after the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent on Wednesday.

The six-member committee unanimously backed the increase from 5.25 per cent, marking the first hike since February 2023. It also moved its policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’, signalling that further increases remain possible.

The stance change was approved by a 4–2 majority, with external members Nagesh Kumar and Ram Singh voting to retain the neutral position. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said rate cuts were off the table in the near term. But the next move would be either another increase or a pause, depending on how inflation and economic conditions develop.

For households, the decision brings a fresh borrowing-cost concern at a time when food and fuel prices are already putting pressure on spending. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks. An increase can feed through to lending rates, making credit more expensive for consumers and businesses.