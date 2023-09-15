UK govt, Tata Steel announce landmark £1.25 billion investment deal

The United Kingdom government has unveiled a landmark joint investment package with Tata Steel, aimed at transforming Britain's largest steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales. The ambitious plan includes a grant of up to £500 million and a total capital expenditure of £1.25 billion, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and safeguarding thousands of jobs.

Port Talbot steelworks, notorious as the UK's single biggest carbon emitter, has long been a concern for environmental advocates. In a statement released on Friday, Tata Steel and the UK government announced their mutual commitment to investing in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking at the Port Talbot facility. The total capital investment includes the £500 million grant, marking a historic move towards sustainable steel production.