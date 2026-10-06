For Harmanpreet Kaur, captaincy ends but the journey continues

Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down as captain of the Indian team across all formats comes at an appropriate time, especially after a year marked by several high points for women’s cricket in the country. The heartening aspect of her announcement, made in an emotional and lengthy social media post on Tuesday, is that the feisty batter will continue to represent India as a player for some more time.

‘’Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues,’’ the 37-year-old said at the end of the message. There is no gainsaying that India can still do with her reassuring presence with the bat – especially in the ODIs and Tests which are few and far between – and letting the mantle of captaincy pass on to the natural choice may actually help her rediscover her mojo as the batter.

‘’Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats,’’ Harmanpreet’s statement started. ‘’This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life.’’