ICC World Cup semi-final: Can India put 2019 scars behind them at Wankhede?

It may be D-Day yet for the Men in Blue tomorrow, 15 November.

It has been a month nothing short of magical for India—indeed, longer, all through this World Cup campaign. But the time has come when they may be battling to overcome the weight of the occasion as they square off against their nemesis from the 2019 semi-finals at Old Trafford — New Zealand.

In a signed column on Monday, 13 November Ross Taylor — one of the best batters ever for the Black Caps, who was a part of that winning squad — sounded the alarm bells for the hosts when he said that India will be "nervous" to face this team.

It may be a thought with which Rohit Sharma’s gung-ho bunch will vehemently disagree if asked, as the external factors—from the conditions to the crowd—will be loaded in their favour this time. But Sharma himself, the mastermind of Team India's campaign, was not entirely dismissive about the previous scars.

He did say the current bunch believed in staying in the present, though. ‘’ I think it’s obviously in the back of your mind, you know what has happened in the past. But what has happened in the past is the past,’’ he said at the pre-match media conference.