IPL 2026: Cricket fatigue, exit of gaming apps may pose questions in future

What is it that’s causing the richest T20 league in the world to lose out on some of it’s charm after years of riding the storm through economic recession, controversies and myriad problems? The few credible reasons that the BCCI needs to address urgently is: cricket fatigue, unwieldy duration of the league running though the peak of summer; an uneven contest between bat and ball which has led to frequent calls for removing the ‘impact player’ rule and the regulatory impact on Online Gaming Act last year.

Cricket fatigue

The 2026 cricket season started for India with a home series against New Zealand which wrapped up on 31 January, only for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to launch a mere week later on 7 February. When India lifted the trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final on 8 March, fans got barely three weeks before the IPL kicked off on 28 March.

Now that IPL has ended on 31 May, the break is even shorter as in just six days, India will face Afghanistan in a cross-format series consisting of a solitary Test and three ODIs. Such short turnaround times between major events is not helping, even if it’s IPL.

Unwieldy duration of league

Just ponder over the fact that this year, the IPL was on for over 65 days for 74 matches—an extremely unwieldy duration to hold the viewers’ interest even if the competition is of the highest order. If that’s not enough, the BCCI now has plans to increase the number of matches further so that all 10 teams can play each other on home-and-away basis and it can act as a hook for potential broadcasters.

Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, revealed that they are mulling over two options: one is an early start to the league and the other is that of splitting it into two windows to eventually go upto 94 matches. It remains to be seen how they can navigate this problem.