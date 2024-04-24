IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk, the new kid who may be the ace in the Aussie pack

Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach, feels he can be an all-format player for Australia in future.

David Warner, their veteran opener says: ‘’We know he’s always had the talent’’ as the lanky Jake Fraser-McGurk is fast emerging as arguably the most exciting new overseas batter in the IPL 2024 so far.

Warner’s praise for the 22-year-old is understandable, as there is a wonderful chemistry between him and Fraser-McGurk, with the latter feeding off the huge wealth of experience the 37-year-old multiple-World Cup winner brings to the partnership that began in the T20 International League in Dubai this January.

While Rishabh Pant’s team has been patchy this season, and now hovers at eighth position in the table ahead of their match against the Gujarat Titans this evening, Fraser-McGurk looks like a brilliant late investment for them, just three games in.

His stint so far has included two half-centuries and a strike rate of 222, featuring the fastest 50 of this edition, off 15 balls, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last Saturday (20 April) — the joint third-fastest in the history of the League, alongside those by Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran.

Fraser-McGurk has made such an impact in the little time he's had, with some audacious strokeplay and his six-hitting habits, that some websites are already putting up analyses of what it will take to contain him.

After the Sunrisers went on the rampage at the modest Arun Jaitley Stadium, piling up 267 for 6 last Saturday, Fraser-McGurk came out all guns blazing. His 65 off just 18 balls should rate as one of the best counterattacking efforts this season. He specifically targeted international off-spinner Washington Sundar, hitting him for a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, milking 30 runs off the third over of the chase.