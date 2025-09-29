‘PM Modi should learn from Indian cricket team not to announce ceasefire near victory’

The Congress party on 29 September, Monday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that compared India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup cricket final to a military operation, asserting that “it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield”.

Congress media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera responded to Modi’s analogy by saying, “Prime Minister-ji, first of all, it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield.

“Secondly, if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good captains do not announce a ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire.”