International relations in the New New India

‘God moves in mysterious ways his wonders to perform’ — so goes a hymn I read in school. Or perhaps it was a line in P.G. Wodehouse… I forget which. But no matter, the point is that miracles happen outside of the knowledge of us mortals. Where higher powers are at work.

Something of a miracle is happening in India’s foreign policy. Great things have been achieved in this domain, at least according to the government publicity and the television media (which is admittedly the same thing), but one is unclear about the details.

To understand our triumphs during a week in which the United Nations held its General Assembly, I thought it might be useful to compile a list of our friends. A foreign policy panchnama, if you will, so that we can better understand precisely where New India stands in the world.

Starting in our immediate neighbourhood, I can report that relations with Pakistan are bad. In fact, we might be ‘at war’ with them, because our wildly successful military operation against them stands suspended but is not yet over. And ‘war’ sits within quotation marks because we have not actually declared war. But this is normal now.