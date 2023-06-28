Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi Police files charge sheet against accused Sahil

The accused has also been charged under provisions of the Arms Act, section 12 of POCSO (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her. At one point, when the knife got stuck, the killer lifted a concrete slab and bludgeoned her.