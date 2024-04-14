Mumbai City Secrets: A little street with a big soul

At the other end is the turn towards Jogger’s Park and a more walkable path to the Arabian Sea.

In between, there are settlements of East Indian Christian fishermen and Hindu fishermen, living side by side. Their respective faiths symbolised by crosses and temples, they have been co-existing, in fact thriving, here. That’s the wealth of history that you meander through.

Long-time residents of Chimbai talk about its beautiful beach, one of the most sought-after in Bombay. Now, sadly, pollution seems to reign supreme, and being a bay, Chimbai has tonnes of plastic washed ashore at high-tide. But that doesn’t dampen the spirits of a ‘Chimbaikar’.

For decades, Hindus and Christians have lived in harmony here, partaking in each other’s religious festivals with equal fervour. I’ve actually witnessed some beautiful fusion when it comes to celebrations of faith.

For instance, in September, before the feast of the Virgin Mary, a nine-day novena is held at the shrine to Our Lady that has stood on this street for decades. Hindus and Catholics come together every evening at 7 and recite the rosary together.

Those who don’t say the prayer stand silently and respectfully until the novena ends. A simple plate of goodies that everyone gets for attending the novena takes on the beautiful Hindu tradition of prasad. Except here, non-veg goodies are allowed. Chicken patties, wafers, boiled gram and a sweet or two come together on paper plates distributed by community members to all who wait in a well-behaved queue.