India must boost female workforce participation to reach high-income status by 2047: World Bank

India's ambitious goal of becoming a high-income country by 2047 may remain out of reach unless it significantly increases the participation of women in the workforce, warns the World Bank in its India Development Update report.

The report, released 3 October, underscores the crucial role of female labour force participation in driving India's economic growth.

According to Dhruv Sharma, a senior economist at the World Bank, India's current growth rate of around 6–6.5 per cent falls short of the 8 per cent needed to achieve high-income status by 2047. He emphasised, "You can't get there if a large part of your workforce — females — are not participating."

The World Bank's report revealed that while both male and female worker–population ratios (WPR) showed modest increases in January–March 2023 compared to the previous year, the rise in the female WPR was primarily driven by an increase in the share of women in unpaid work. The report also highlighted that the quality of women's jobs in India is significantly lower than that of men, and the proportion of women in regular salaried employment in urban areas is declining.

Auguste Kouame, the World Bank's country director for India, emphasised the importance of raising the female labour force participation rate and noted that India has made substantial investments in women's education. "India has done well by educating girls and women. It is now time to use their skills and brainpower to power the economy towards becoming a high-income country," he said.

The World Bank aims to work with all stakeholders to increase India's female labour force participation rate from around 25 per cent to an average of 50 per cent for emerging market economies.