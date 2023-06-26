Genuine students not subject to ban from re-entering Canada: High Commission

If a student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation, they can remain in the country and will be not subjected to the five-year ban from re-entering Canada that normally follows in cases of misrepresentation, the Canadian High Commission said on Monday, June 16, in response to fears among "victims" of the fake admission acceptance letters by Indian agents.

“For those who are no longer in Canada, their cases will be reviewed on a priority basis. As appropriate, IRCC will seek to contact the individual directly,” a spokesperson for the High Commission of Canada in Delhi told IANS.

Responding to multiple queries of IANS related to international students, a majority of them from Punjab, facing deportation after the federal government found the letters of admissions that formed the basis of their entry into Canada were forged, the spokesperson warned the government of Canada “takes any kind of citizenship or immigration fraud seriously”.