Climate litigation more than doubles in five years: Report

The total number of climate change court cases has more than doubled since 2017 and is growing worldwide, a new report has revealed.

The report, Global Climate Litigation Report: 2023 Status Review, published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University ,show that climate litigation is becoming an integral part of securing climate action and justice.

It is based on a review of cases focused on climate change law, policy or science collected up to December 31, 2022 by the Sabin Center’s US and Global Climate Change Litigation Databases.

It was published a day ahead of the first anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s declaration of access to a clean and healthy environment as a universal human right.