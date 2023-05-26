Death of six cheetahs at Kuno prompts NTCA to set up high-power committee to monitor project

G.S Rawat, former Dean of the WII, Mittal Patel, an Ahmedabad-based social worker, Qamar Qureshi, WII scientist and Inspector General of NTCA, Shubhoranjan Sen a wildlife expert and the MP's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, and Chief Wildlife Warden are the other members.



The committee, tasked to review the progress of cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa, will "be in-force for a period of two years and will hold at least one meeting every month, besides taking field visits as and when required. The committee will also take decision on opening cheetah habitat for ecotourism and will suggest regulations in this regard. The Committee will also empowered to invite wildlife experts for consultation," the NTCA said in a notification issued hours after two more cubs of Namibian cheetah Jwala died on Thursday.



Four cheetah cubs were born in India to the translocated wild cats after a gap of seven decades, after the fastest moving animal on earth was officially declared extinct in the country, but three have died now while the health of remaining one has also deteriorated.