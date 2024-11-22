Delhi air pollution: When can my child go to school again?

"When can my child go to school again? Will they be in school next week?" — this, or a variation thereof, has been on many parents' lips in Delhi NCR as the weekend approaches (at least, those whose children are not sporting a hacking cough or puffing on inhalers).

Others in the national capital region have been moaning about the impact on business — those privileged enough to not be daily wage workers, for whom it is more about whether there is a meal for the children today.

The custodian of the answer, for now, is the Supreme Court — which recently upbraided the Delhi government and directed that restrictions not be relaxed until its say-so.