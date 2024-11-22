‘National emergency’: Rahul Gandhi on North India’s air pollution crisis

Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the BJP-led central government and the AAP government in Delhi over the worsening air pollution crisis, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has called for a united national response to tackle what he described as a “national emergency”.

In a video conversation with environmentalist Vimalendu Jha, Gandhi — without naming either the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Aam Aadmi Party — emphasised that the gravity of the pollution crisis demands urgent, collective action rather than political blame games.

Sharing his personal experience, Gandhi revealed, “My eyes are burning due to pollution.”

Taking to X, Gandhi highlighted the devastating impact of air pollution on the most vulnerable sections of society.

‘The poorest among us suffer the most, unable to escape the toxic air that surrounds them. Families are gasping for clean air, children are falling sick and millions of lives are being cut short. Tourism is declining and our global reputation is crumbling,’ he wrote in the post accompanying the video.