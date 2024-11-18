Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without court’s nod: SC

The Supreme Court on 18 November, Monday, questioned the Delhi government over the delay in implementing stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4, and said it will not allow scaling back of the pollution-minimising measures without the court's prior permission.

A bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih pointed out that there was a delay in the implementation of preventive measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) even after the air quality index (AQI) had touched alarming levels in the national capital.

At the outset, the counsel for the Delhi government informed the bench that stage 4 of GRAP has been implemented from Monday and heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital.

“The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP?” the bench asked the counsel.