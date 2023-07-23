Greece faces longest heat wave on record

Greece's heat wave is set to become the longest in the country's recorded history, according to senior official with the national weather institute.

"According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country," Kostas Lagouvardos, the director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television.

That's as temperatures were forecast to rise above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the next couple of days, which could make it the hottest July weekend in half a century.

"This weekend risks being the hottest registered in July in the past 50 years," said Panagiotis Giannopoulos, meteorologist with state broadcaster ERT.

"Athens is going to have temperatures above 40 Celsius for six to seven days, through to the end of July."

Authorities have been warning people to stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day and to remain hydrated.