Kolkata, twin city Howrah breathe murky air on both sides of the Hooghly

Giving the lie to much touting of ‘clean air despite crackers’ on social media by assorted citizens (some of whom might be suspected of sharing doctored screenshots from near an air purifier, or passing off old ones as current), West Bengal’s biggest twin cities on either side of the Hooghly-Ganga — Kolkata and Howrah — woke up to ‘poor’ air quality on 22 October, Wednesday.

West Bengal capital Kolkata saw AQI values ranging from 128 to 242 (PM2.5) across monitoring stations this morning. Specifically, readings included 200 at Jadavpur, 141 at Ballygunge, 142 at Rabindra Bharati University (Sinthi), 165 at New Town and 150 at Fort William, while the Victoria Memorial station touched a notable high of 242. Most areas hovered in the ‘poor‘ (151–200) range, some edging into ‘very poor’ and a few moments the previous day saw spikes into ‘severe’ (over 300). On the other side of the river, Howrah echoed Kolkata, with Belur at 213 and Ghusuri at 179.​

Environmentalists blamed Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations, noting persistent particulate matter after widespread fireworks, with some areas reporting illegal high-decibel firecracker use into the midnight hours.