Landslides threaten highway connecting 4 NE states to rest of India

The National Highway 6 which passes via Meghalaya crossing Shillong from Guwahati connects at least four northeastern states — Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and Southern Assam with the rest of India.

Although, Manipur has another road connection via Dimapur in Nagaland, this highway is the lone road connecting Tripura, Mizoram, and Southern Assam with other parts of the country.

The Northeastern region is prone to landslides for the most part. One of the significant landslides occurring site lies at Sonapur, which is situated in Meghalaya. The landslip zone is located on National Highway 6 in the Jaintia Hills district of the state, 141.8 kilometers from Shillong, following the path of a perennial stream that descends on the left bank of the Lubha River.