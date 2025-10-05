Acid rain is passe; we have now created acid oceans, warns new report on planetary safety

A new report from the Planetary Boundaries Science Lab at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) reveals alarming findings about the state of the Earth’s critical boundaries.

According to the 2025 Planetary Health Check, seven out of nine Earth system boundaries have now been breached — one more than the previous year. This raises significant concerns about the future stability of the planet and the increasing risk of irreversible environmental changes.

“More than three-quarters of the Earth’s support systems are not in the safe zone. Humanity is pushing beyond the limits of a safe operating space, increasing the risk of destabilising the planet,” said PIK director Johan Rockström.

The seven breached boundaries include:

climate change,

biosphere integrity,

land system change,

freshwater use,

biogeochemical flows,

novel entities, and

ocean acidification.

All of these areas are showing worsening trends, signalling a dangerous trajectory for global ecosystems.

Seventh boundary breached

Among these breaches, ocean acidification stands out as the most recent cause for concern.

The 2025 report reveals that this boundary has been breached for the first time — a shift driven largely by fossil fuel burning, deforestation and land-use changes. This marks the seventh boundary transgressed, further pushing humanity beyond the safe zone for civilisation.

Ocean acidification is already having visible effects on marine life. Cold-water corals, tropical reefs and Arctic marine ecosystems are at particular risk, as acidity continues to rise in oceans.

Since the industrial era, the ocean’s surface pH has dropped by around 0.1 units — a 30-40 per cent increase in acidity.