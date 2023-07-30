The earth never forgets

For someone who is hands-on in many ways, I have always shied away from growing plants. Perhaps my reputation as a serial plant-killer precedes me, what with forgetting to water my mother’s tulsi or kadipatta plant whenever she was off travelling, or in a fit of spring cleaning, dropping the deodar bonsai that an art director colleague had gifted me in my advertising days.

So, what on earth would I do with my new garden?

I had no clue. Perhaps the best place to start was by composting my kitchen waste. At best, I would generate some nutrient-rich soil for other friends who were avid gardeners. At worst, I would have an accidental garden myself, as friends who compost have told me that “all sorts of things start growing miraculously”.

And then, there was a sign that confirmed the ‘perhaps’ growing in my head. A friend handed me down a set of three Daily Dump compost bins (referred to as khamba).

The bins actually travelled all the way from Bombay to Vikramgad to Bangalore where I met them, bundled them into the back-seat of my car for the onward drive to Palani Hills, much to the displeasure of my son who was looking forward to a snooze undisturbed by bins competing for space in an already overcrowded car.