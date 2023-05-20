Three more cheetahs released into wild at MP's Kuno National Park; count rises to six



With this, six cheetahs have been released into the wild at the KNP so far. Now, 11 translocated felines and four cubs are left in the enclosures, he said.



Three Namibian female cheetahs, who were among the eight felines brought to the KNP in September last year, and one male are still kept in enclosures, the official said.



"One of the female Namibian cheetahs is to be released in the free-range in the next couple of days. Another female feline from Namibia couldn't be released as she gave birth to cubs. The third female cheetah is not fit for the release into the forest," he said.



Male Namibian cheetah Oban, who had strayed out of the conservation area and was rescued last month while moving towards Jhansi, is also kept in an enclosure, he said.