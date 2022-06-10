Addressing food and its relationship with overall health

For Indians, the brand has something special in store, something regional and unique to the country itself, says Jeff Gordinier, Food Lead (Writer) "Our experienced team in India is gathering vegetarian recipes, commissioning columns, and creating video courses that celebrate a wide range of vegetarian traditions and ingredients from all the regions of India. We hope to honor a wide range of cuisines while also working with some of the most innovative chefs in India."



The Nourishing Library features a variety of resources and guidebooks associated with wellbeing. A beautifully illustrated Ingredient Encyclopedia that serves as a global database of knowledge and facts about healthy foods and ingredients from around the world.