Enjoy healthy and crunchy salads

Salads are one of the most adaptable meals that can be made quickly and enjoyed in summer. As people have become more health-conscious, there has been a dramatic shift towards quick, scrumptious, yet nutrient-dense meals. Here are some of the best spots in Mumbai for you to grab refreshing salads:



Poetry by Love and Cheesecake



Poetry by Love and Cheesecake draws attention to its light and artistic salads. This cafe has a lot to offer, from the gooey Burrata Salad with crunchy walnuts and roasted sweet peppers to the basic Warm Grilled Chicken Salad. To accompany the vibrant and flavorful meal, enjoy a steaming bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup or a gourmet tea, Little Buddha, this Monsoon season. Not to mention the warm and welcoming hospitality in the prime locations of Juhu, Bandra, and Powai.