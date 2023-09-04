Fact check: No, these cities don’t want to ban meat

What do the cities say?

Some reports spreading the false claims in German mention cities in the country that support the Cities Race to Zero initiative. DW wrote to each of the German cities that are listed as supporters of the campaign by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as of Aug. 31, 2023. At the time of this article's publication, 15 of 17 had responded: Berlin, Bonn, Dortmund, Essen, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Heidelberg, Ingolstadt, Constance, Mannheim, Munich, Münster, Oldenburg, Pforzheim and Speyer.

Pforzheim, Ingolstadt and Hamburg stated that they were actually not supporters of the Cities Race to Zero initiative, but were on the list by mistake. The press offices in Dortmund and Munich had no information as to whether and to what extent their city was involved.

Apart from Hamburg, which did not offer comment, the rest of the cities denied that any of the regulations mentioned were planned: No ban on the sale or consumption of meat or dairy products, no end to private ownership of cars, no annual limit of three new items of clothing per person, and no limit of one short-haul flight per person every three years.

Several press offices stressed that there would also be no legal basis for cities to enforce such restrictions. Berlin and Heidelberg – the two German cities in the C40 network – stressed that even if the report published in 2019 referred to C40 cities, this would not give rise to any obligations on their part.

No feedback was available from Gütersloh and Hannover at the time of publication.