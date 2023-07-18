Germany's Baerbock at ICC urges 'accountability' for Putin

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged the international community to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for his actions in Ukraine.

At the ceremony in New York, Baerbock said Putin's behavior pointed to a clear loophole in international law.

Baerbock went on to say the Russian leader has, "no qualms about dragging the weakest in society, the children, into his war of aggression in the most brutal fashion," among other things, by abducting children in order to rob them of their identity.

The foreign minister bemoaned the fact that the international community remained unable to prosecute the "original sin" of invading a country in a war of aggression, especially when it comes to the leaders of countries that refuse to acknowledge the jurisdiction of the ICC.

She said Putin's actions were, "grounds to further develop international criminal law," saying, "no one should be able to lead a war of aggression and get away with it in the 21st century."