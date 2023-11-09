India accounts for highest number of TB cases in the world in 2022: WHO

India accounts for the highest number of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the world in 2022, with 27 per cent of all cases globally, states the new World Health Organization (WHO) 2023 Global Tuberculosis Report — in a year that saw the highest number of cases ever since monitoring began in 1995.

There were 28.2 lakh cases in the country recorded in 2022. Of these, 12 per cent of patients (3.42 lakh people) died due to the disease.

According to the report, 30 countries accounted for 87 per cent of the world’s TB cases in 2022.

The other countries in the top eight were Indonesia (10%), China (7.1 %), the Philippines (7.0 %), Pakistan (5.7 %), Nigeria (4.5 %), Bangladesh (3.6 % ), and the Democratic Republic of Congo (3.0 %). Together with India, these countries accounted for two-thirds of the disease burden globally.

The report states that multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) is key aspect of the problem, with 1.1 lakh cases recorded in India in 2022. Three countries accounted for 42 per cent of the estimated global number of people who developed MDR/RR-TB in 2022: India (27%), the Philippines (7.5%) and the Russian Federation (7.5%).

The report estimated that during the pandemic, the number of deaths among tuberculosis patients spiked because of Covid-19. Compared to pre-pandemic trends, around 60,000 more people died in India between 2020 and 2022 due to the disease.