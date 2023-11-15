Intermittent fasting with a 10-hour eating window can improve satiety, mood, and sleep

Eating in a 10-hour window, and fasting for the remaining 14 hours, is associated with higher energy and mood and lower hunger levels, new results from the largest UK study has revealed.

Intermittent fasting (IF), or restricting your food consumption to a set window, is a popular weight loss regime.

A 10-hour window means limiting your daily eating schedule to 10 hours and fasting for the remaining 14 hours.

For example, if you eat your first bite at 9 a.m., you must eat your last bite by 7 p.m.

Despite some commonly promoting restrictive eating windows as low as six hours, the new study showed that even eating within a less restrictive window of 10 hours still has positive health benefits, such as changes in mood, energy and hunger.

Results from the trial were presented by researchers from King’s College London at the European Nutrition Conference on Tuesday. Those who were consistent with their eating window had greater benefits than those who varied their eating window day to day.