Why snoozing may not be as bad for health as thought

It is often claimed that using the snooze button can have negative effects on sleep and cognitive processes, but there has been no direct evidence to this effect.

Instead, new research shows that snoozing may actually support the waking process for regular snoozers.

Researchers from Stockholm University have investigated how common snoozing is and what effects this behaviour has on sleep, sleepiness, mood, and cognitive abilities.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, shows that those who snooze on average sleep slightly shorter and feel more drowsy in the morning compared to those who never snooze.

But there were no negative effects of snoozing on cortisol release, morning tiredness, mood, or sleep quality throughout the night, said lead author Tina Sundelin, researcher at the varsity.