Will a low-carb, anti-inflammatory diet alleviate long Covid?

A low-carb, anti-inflammatory diet may spur hope for people suffering from long Covid, suggests an Indian-origin researcher.

Long Covid is an often-debilitating illness that occurs in at least 10 per cent of patients after a Covid-19 infection and includes fatigue, brain fog, headaches, chest pain, and heart palpitations.

To date, there is no proven treatment for the syndrome, even the underlying mechanisms that cause it are not fully understood.

A team of researchers from the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine have, in a new clinical trial, proposed to investigate if a diet designed to lower inflammation may play a role in easing this often debilitating condition.

The premise of the trial revolves around recent research indicating that long Covid may be caused by a hyper-inflammatory response that becomes activated during Covid-19 as the body fights off the virus but, in some people, does not recede even after the infection has passed.