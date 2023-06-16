TMC seeks a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss Manipur violence

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has sought an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing violence in Manipur, saying it is imperative to understand the ground reality and get first hand insight into the situation.

In a letter to the Committee Chairperson, Brij Lal, a BJP MP and a former top cop, the TMC's parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha said there is a need for a meeting of the Committee on Manipur which is reeling under the "consequence of ethnic violence".

"I am writing to you to bring to your attention the urgent need for a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing situation of violence in Manipur and to stand by those affected by it. As representatives of our democratic system, it is crucial that we do this," he said in the letter dated June 15.