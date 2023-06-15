Manipur govt extends Internet suspension for 9th time in 44 days

Various organisations, including the opposition Congress, have been demanding immediate restoration of Internet service in Manipur.



Chongtham Victor Singh, an advocate with the Manipur High Court, recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the mechanical and repeated shutdown of the Internet in Manipur.



The petition had said when the government claimed that the state was returning to normalcy, the same state authority continued to suspend the internet services.



As people of the strife-torn state have been facing shortage of various essentials, transport fuel, cooking gas and life-saving drugs, disturbances in banking and online facilities shattering the normal life, the Internet suspension for one-and-a-half months across the mountainous state further added to the miseries of the people.