Five healthy options to replace high cholesterol items

3. Vegan milk smoothie

Summary: A delicious and filling way to quench the hunger pangs

Any list of healthy foods cannot be complete without a smoothie. Just toss some sliced banana, berries, nuts, and half cup vegan milk into a blender and get your perfect 4 pm snack ready in a jiffy. The high antioxidant nature of berries keeps the cholesterol down while the banana will add a boost of energy to the smoothie. Vegan milk, on the other hand, will also supply the much-needed dose of protein to complete the macro and micronutrient profile of this extremely healthy and filling snacking option. You can pair this smoothie with some chocolate cigars for that extra kick of sweetness and indulgence.

4. Roasted lotus seeds

Summary: An Indian superfood with a myriad of benefits

An excellent source of calcium and powerhouse of vitamins, lotus seeds are counted among the superfoods boasting a range of health benefits. The snack option is quite filling too and keeps you sated for a long period of time. For quick preparation, just roast 100 gm of lotus seeds in a pinch of desi ghee (not oil) and switch off the flame once the seeds start turning a little brownish. Sprinkle some salt and add some crushed curry or mint leaves to bring extra flavour and taste to the recipe. You can very well complement these with some controlled calorie cookies to double the joy and happiness of indulging healthier ways.

5. Popped potato chips

Summary: An ideal snacking companion for health-conscious and fitness freaks Eating healthy doesn’t mean that you have to let go of your love for wafers. The trick here is to opt for healthier options such as popped chips rather than going for the fried ones.

