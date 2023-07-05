Historic milestone as the market valuation of listed firms goes up

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a historic milestone as the market valuation of all listed firms soared to an unprecedented lifetime high of Rs 300 lakh crore on July 5. According to Bloomberg data, this spike, amounting to an 18.5 per cent increase since March 28, has underlined the robust performance of Indian markets.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, demonstrated growth, surging nearly 13 per cent since March 28 and achieving a commendable 6 per cent rise year-to-date. Similarly, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices experienced even more substantial gains, with both indices witnessing a surge of over 23 per cent since March 28 and advancing more than 13 per cent year-to-date.

Foreign investors played a crucial role in driving this market rally, as their investments surpassed $10 billion in the June quarter. This significant inflow marks the largest quarterly buying spree by foreign investors since the December 2020 quarter, highlighting that the Indian market currently holds high attraction value.