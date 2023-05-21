Maken advises Kejriwal to be tactful, shares personal experience

Stop summoning bureaucrats at odd hours and stop using harsh language while talking to them—this is the advice former Union minister and Delhi cabinet minister Ajay Maken to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Harassment by the Delhi government and its ministers is one of the justifications the Union government is believed to have offered to justify its ordinance nullifying the decision of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court allowing control of bureaucrats to the ‘elected government’.

It took the Union government eight days to bring in the ordinance and overturn the Supreme Court's decision. The Supreme Court in its verdict in the dispute between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor had held that unless the elected government had control and power of supervision over bureaucrats, the bureaucracy would become unaccountable. While the Union government promulgated the ordinance and filed a review petition in the court, the Delhi government is also moving the court to challenge the Union government's decision to restore the earlier status quo.