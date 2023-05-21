No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

In a May 20 circular, the State Bank of India informed all its branches that no form and identity proof were required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, which the RBI pulled out from flow immediately.

"The facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 to all members of the public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip."

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India announced that it will withdraw the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes but said that the notes would remain legal tender.