Onion price crisis: Government responds with 40% export duty

In a bid to alleviate the mounting burden on household budgets, the government has imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions hoping to stabilise prices of essential vegetables amidst worrisome supply-side challenges. The government moves comes on the back of unseasonal rain in the states that predominantly provide quality onions, causing some of the onions in cold storage to be damaged adding to the risk that onion prices could skyrocket within the few next months.

Recent data, released on August 14, 2023, revealed that India's headline retail inflation had surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July. The primary driver behind this alarming increase was the substantial rise in tomato prices. Experts are now warning that unless swift action is taken, onion prices may follow a similar upward trajectory, further exacerbating the financial strain on ordinary households.