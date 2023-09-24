Tribes of India: No home for the Nicobarese

Over the past 17 years, and most recently in 2022, the hunter-gatherers, fisherfolk and farmers of a Nicobarese tribe inhabiting a rainforest-draped island of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago for about 50,000 years have pleaded with the Union government to return them to the ancestral land they lived in before the 2004 tsunami.

But with a Rs 72,000 crore plan to build a giant port, an international airport, a power plant and tourism facilities—by cutting down about a million trees in 130 sq km of rainforest—the government has erected a wall of silence against their requests to return home. The official reply to our RTI query: ‘No information’.

Great Nicobar is the southernmost tip of India and lies less than 200 km north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is hilly and covered with lush rainforests, sustained by around 3,500 mm of annual rainfall. Mangroves line its coast.

Two tribes of South-East Asian descent are indigenous to the island: the Nicobarese, who mostly live along the island’s south and west coast, and the Shompen, who inhabit the interior of the island’s lush forests. Their quiet existence was changed forever when a great tsunami came along in 2004. About 20 of the Nicobar islands were the first to be hit, out of the 600-odd in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

They are located in the Ring of Fire—a seismically active region of undersea volcanoes that experiences several earthquakes and geological ripples throughout the year. In their coastal villages, the Nicobarese suffered the most devastating impacts of the cyclone. Of the 250 who lived along the island’s west coast, only nine survived.

There were other Nicobarese survivors who lived on higher ground. The Indian government relocated them to what were meant to be temporary shelters in Campbell Bay on the island’s eastern coast. Ever since they were first resettled in 2005, they have asked to go back to their ancestral lands along the southern and western coast of Great Nicobar.

Over 17 years, the Nicobarese repeated that request, but the government of the islands, a Union territory directly administered by New Delhi through a lieutenant governor, has ignored those pleas despite, alleged the Nicobarese, promises to the contrary.

In March 2021, it became apparent that there was little likelihood the Nicobarese were ever going home: that was when the Union government’s think-tank, the NITI Aayog, unveiled a Rs 72,000 crore plan—first conceived in the 1970s— to transform the southern half of Great Nicobar over 30 years into an “alternative to Hong Kong”, as Sanat Kaul, a former chief secretary of the islands and author of the book, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: India’s Untapped Strategic Assets, described the plan.

The government plans then to wipe out—or ‘divert’, in official parlance— 130 sq km of the island’s rainforests to build a seaport, an international airport, a power plant, and town and tourism facilities on ‘uninhabited’ land, according to a ‘feasibility study’ prepared for the NITI Aayog in March 2021 by an American multinational consulting firm called AECOM.