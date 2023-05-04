Big Ben lit up with Coronation emblem for King Charles III

The Elizabeth Tower, popularly known as Big Ben and one of London's most iconic landmarks, will be lit up with special royal imagery every night this week in the lead-up to the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.



The colourful projection, inspired by the Coronation emblem of the national flowers of the UK, will take place every night from Thursday till Sunday.



The flowers will seem to grow around the clock tower in the colours of the Union Flag red, white and blue before the words of the country's National Anthem God Save The King' appear across the building.



The projection culminates with the Coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive.