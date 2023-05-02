Charles III coronation plans: Koh-i-noor freed from Queen Consort's crown

The history of British royal coronations in London date back around a thousand years. Over that period, numerous rituals have developed, and many will feature during the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla on May 6.

Some rituals are almost as old as the ceremony itself, such as the royal crown. Other aspects, like picking a signature dish—in this case, the 'coronation quiche'—are modern additions.

Here are seven essential things to know about King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony: