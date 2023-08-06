Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

In a statement since confirmed by the Croatian Foreign Ministry, Kuleba said that "every contribution to unblocking export, every door opened is a real, effective contribution to the world's food security" and that both sides would now "work to establish the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity."

Huge logistical challenges

This last part could take quite some time. Even a brief study of a map of the region shows the enormous logistical hurdles that would have to be overcome to turn this idea into reality.

Ukrainian grain can be shipped via two Ukrainian ports on the Danube: Izmail and Reni. Both were recently the target of Russian drone attacks.