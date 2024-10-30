Canadian officials link three killings to Indian government agencies

Canada’s national security advisor Nathalie Drouin, deputy foreign minister David Morrison and Royal Canadian Mounted Police commissioner Mike Duheme informed the public safety committee of the House of Commons that there was evidence of the involvement of Indian officials and agencies in three killings in Canada.

As many as 13 more Canadian citizens were in imminent danger, they claimed, which is why they chose to leak some of the non-classified information to the Washington Post, says a report in the Globe and Mail.

The officials confirmed that they had named India’s home minister Amit Shah as the person who had directed the violence unleashed in Canada, and that they believed the Indian government was using the services of ganglord Lawrence Bishnoi, who is incarcerated in an Indian prison.

They had planned to visit New Delhi on 8 October to present the evidence, but the meeting was put off by India. They told the committee that they then travelled to Washington DC, where Indian officials agreed to meet on 10 October but backed out at the last minute. They finally travelled to Singapore on 12 October, when they claimed to have presented the evidence to India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval among others.