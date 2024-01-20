Dozen of hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's residence

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum of Israel have staged a demonstration outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, demanding the return of their loved ones.

The demonstration, according to the Forum, will continue throughout the Shabbat day on Saturday, 20 January.

Most of the families on Friday night, 19 January arrived with camping tents which were erected in the public road adjacent to the Prime Minister's residence.

The Forum announced that at the end of Shabbat, there will be a huge support rally for the abductees and their families in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square.

It was an emotional occasion for most of the participants, who said: “For 105 days we begged you and now we demand: stop the executions of the hostages!"

The Forum members called upon the Prime Minister to come out and face them.